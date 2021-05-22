SASKATOON -- Saskatoon residents are sharing their different experiences when it comes to getting their COVID-19 vaccine.

Henry Miranda arrived at the Prairieland Park Drive-Thru site around 5:40 a.m. on Saturday to get his first dose.

“I figured that waking up early would give me a bit of a head start, even then, the amount of people here was quite a lot,” said Miranda.

He ended up leaving Prairieland Park around 10:40 a.m., spending an estimated time of five hours in line.

On the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA)'s website, it estimated the drive-thru wait times at 8 a.m. to be 6 hours.

Brittany Ditalo and her two friends tried to beat the rush as well.

“We got here (Praireland Park) around 5:30 am and we had to park on Henry street. We stayed in the same spot for three hours max,” she said.

The line up at Prairieland Park shrank throughout the day. It started at approximately 6 hours at 8 a.m. and went down to 2-3 hours by 1 p.m., according to the SHA’s website.

The drive-thru ran out of doses by 2 p.m.

Thanks for a successful day, Saskatoon! We have reached out capacity at Prairieland Park drive-thru for today (May 22) and are closed. We are open (May 23) from 8:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. so stop by for a shot. #StickItToCOVID — Saskatchewan Health Authority (@SaskHealth) May 22, 2021

Both Ditalo and Miranda tried to book their COVID-19 vaccines through pharmacies but were unable to schedule one.

Brett Thompson is just one person who managed to land a spot at one of Saskatooon's pharmacies providing the vaccine.

He was able to book his vaccine at the Wholesale Club pharmacy.

“It was relatively easy, I got a phone call from the pharmacy for when I could get the vaccination done,” said Brett Thompson. “I probably had to wait like five minutes.”

CTV News spoke with a few pharmacies in Saskatoon.

On the low end, two pharmacies said they administer 20-30 doses daily while others give 70-90 vaccines a day.

Daniel Crampton booked his a week out at Saskatoon Family Pharmacy in Stonebridge.

“I just booked an appointment online, it was about a week out. I showed up and I was in and out in five minutes.”