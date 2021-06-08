SASKATOON -- Members of Saskatoon's Muslim community are expressing shock and sadness in the wake of the killing of four members of the same family in London, Ont. in an attack investigators believe was premeditated and motivated by hate.

Police have charged a suspect with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder after he allegedly drove into five pedestrians because of their Islamic faith, killing four members of the same family.

A grandmother, a husband and wife and their teenage daughter were killed in the attack on Sunday. A nine-year-old boy is recovering in hospital from serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

A statement released to the media by a family spokesperson names the deceased as Salman Afzaal, his wife Madiha, their daughter Yumna and Salman's mother.

Fayez Afzaal, 9, survived the attack. He "is on the road to recovery from serious injuries," the statement said.

In a Facebook post shared on Tuesday evening, the Islamic Association of Saskatchewan (IAS) expressed grief over the "senseless and tragic loss of 4 beautiful souls."

"Yesterday evening, a 20-year-old, hate-filled man, altered the lives of this family, and the larger Canadian Muslim family, by maliciously striking these innocent people with his vehicle, in an Islamophobic, domestic terror attack," the post said.

"We offer our condolences and prayers to the loved ones of the deceased and pray that they find strength, patience, courage and comfort in the days to come."

In its post, the IAS also called for "justice and prosecution to the fullest extent of the law."

"We pray that the love, outpouring of support and compassion, silences the hate that has engulfed our society."

In a similar social media post, the Saskatoon Dawah and Community Center shared a message of grief and also called for justice.

"Four lives were taken last night in a heinous and senseless act of hate, in an Islamophobic attack on a family, while out for an evening walk. Grandmother, mom, dad and daughter killed, while a young son remains injured in hospital, orphaned," the post said.

"Thank you to all who have reached out to us with messages of love, solidarity and support. It takes a collective effort to confront hate in all its manifestations and to bring about much-needed change."

More details to come.

--With files from CTV News London and CTVNews.ca.