Support continues to pour in for a Saskatchewan community after 15 people were killed when a tractor-trailer collided with the Humboldt Broncos’ bus on Friday evening.

“It’s involved people and families,” said Humboldt Mayor Rob Muench, “As the names are coming out, it’s getting harder and harder for the community, the parents and everybody else.”

Muench said the support from the province, country and around the world has been staggering. Messages saying “we’re with you, we’re behind you” have continued to flood the community.

“This is something that has affected our community greatly,” he added.

The community is hosting a vigil on Sunday night at the Broncos’ home arena. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier Scott Moe will both be travelling to the community for the event.

“Tonight is going to be hard for our community,” Muench said. “It will be one more step in this process in healing.”

Broncos President Kevin Garinger said one player has been released from hospital. The team is working with the Saskatchewan Health Authority to continue to provide updates to families and the rest of the country.

“This isn’t about Humboldt, this isn’t even about Saskatchewan,” he told reporters on Sunday. “This is about Canada and our world.”

Garinger added he’s incredibly grateful for the support the community has received. The Broncos organization will be working to figure out the best way to distribute the money donated to the team. A GoFundMe page has raised more than $3.8 million since the crash.

The team is focusing now on how to move forward in the coming seasons.

“There needs to be a Humboldt Broncos,” Garinger said.

Swift Current Mayor Denis Perrault has reached out to Muench. In 1986, four members of the Swift Current Broncos were killed in a bus crash. Muench said the communities need to be there for one another to help with the healing process.

“(It’s) not just days, not just weeks, not just months,” he said. “It could be longer.”

Doors at the Humboldt vigil at Elgar Petersen Arena will open at 6 p.m. The ceremony will begin at 7 p.m.