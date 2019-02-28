

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatoon Public Schools is closing the attendance boundaries for Willowgrove School.

Starting at the beginning of the 2019-20 school year, any new families registering must live in the Willowgrove neighbourhood.

“Looking at the data enrollment projections for the next three or four years, sensing that Willowgrove will continue to grow and we’re running out of available space,” deputy director of education Shane Skjerven said.

Students who currently attend Willowgrove School but live out of the area can continue to attend until the end of Grade 8. Younger siblings of current out of boundary students will also be able to register.