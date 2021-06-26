SASKATOON -- With more restrictions easing in the province, TCU Place is holding its first in-person show on Saturday since the start of the pandemic.

Two shows will be played Saturday night, "Night Moves: The Ultimate Tribute to Bob Seger" and "Centerfield: The Essential John Fogerty/CCR"

While the theatre can hold up to 2,000 people, only 150 people will be attending due to COVID-19 capacity limits.

People seated in the theatre will also be physically distanced. Staff members will be wearing masks and box office will have Plexiglas.

Tammy Sweeney is the CEO of TCU Place and says she’s excited to have people in the theatre and music on the stage after 15 to 16 months.

"This is the start of something now and we're really excited. We've got a busy summer coming up and a busy fall with a few other shows this summer as well," Sweeney told CTV News.

Sweeney says people are so excited for the opening that they purchased tickets to both shows Saturday night.

"They're just eager to go out and experience live music again. Eager to get out of their homes, have a night out with dinner maybe and a show."

She says the 53-year-old theatre has played an important part of people's lives in Saskatoon.

"We're really happy that they're able to find a place here to be able to get back to their normal."

Sweeney says the theatre will be at 100 per cent capacity by October.