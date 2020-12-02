SASKATOON -- A cafe in Saskatoon’s City Park neighbourhood is trying to fill the void inside since moving to takeout and curbside pickup.

From now until Dec. 22, City Perks Cafe is encouraging friends and neighbours to helps fill the cafe with donations for the Saskatoon Food Bank and Learning Centre.

“We wanted to have some fun with the circumstances, so why not do it for a good cause? And we’ve got all this space, so let’s try and fill it up with food for people who may be a little less fortunate,” said cafe manager Tania Friesen.

Since Saskatoon’s new infection rates saw a steady rise, Friesen said the cafe has ended dine-in service as a way to not encourage larger gatherings.

The space usually seats around 30 people and she hopes customers take the time to bring non-perishable food donations for a social service in need.

“We launched yesterday, but we’re off to a banging start.”

City Perks cafe is located on the corner of Princess Street and Seventh Avenue North.