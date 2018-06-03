

The Saskatchewan Roughriders had a training session in Humboldt on Sunday, followed by a meet and greet and a BBQ to honour victims of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash.

Thousands of people from across the province came to Humboldt for the event. Some have said seeing the Riders are helping with the healing process.

“They’re just influential players I think, especially in Sask. And just the impact they have in the community, especially in a smaller community like Humboldt, having an event like this is extremely important,” one attendee said.

Former Humboldt Broncos player Brody Doepker was at the event. It’s been a rough few months for Doepker, after losing several of his friends in the April 6 crash, which killed 16 people.

”Just taking it day by day and yeah, it’s been tough, but getting through it,” he said.

Doepker said he’s been coping with the tragedy by surrounding himself with friends and the community.

Kaleb Dahlgren is one of the 13 people injured during the tragic crash.

Doepker was in Humboldt to support his friend Dahlgren, but also wanted to meet the Roughriders,

“Grief is not just felt in our community. Grief is felt across this province and across this world. And that when we know that we’re grieving and people are grieving in the same way we are, it helps us, because it tells us we're not alone. And today, I think what’s most important is we're not alone,” said Humboldt Broncos president Kevin Garinger.

The Riders will be hosting a game on June 30 themed ‘Humboldt Strong’ to honour victims of the tragedy.

