‘We’re making it:’ Sask. pharmacists step up to address children’s Tylenol shortage

Saskatchewan pharmacists can now prescribe and make a children’s Tylenol alternative.

Children’s Tylenol and Advil are in short supply across Canada, with parents struggling to find the medication on store shelves.

Tylenol producer, Johnson and Johnson, says the shortage follows a spike in customer demand.

To help address that demand, the licensing body for Saskatchewan pharmacists agreed to allow pharmacists to prescribe and create compounded versions of children’s Tylenol.

Saskatoon Family Pharmacy staff member Jaclyn Katelnikoff said she’s happy to help those who have been struggling to find pain relief for their kids.

“We are hoping to see the original Tylenol coming back on the shelves, we just don’t have a firm date of when that will happen — so right now, we’re making it,” Katelnikoff said.

Those looking to get the Tylenol alternative from a pharmacist need a prescription first.

“We do an assessment, then we can prescribe the Tylenol and make it,” Katelnikoff told CTV News.

“If your child isn’t sick, we can’t prescribe it. So your child has to have a fever or mild-to-moderate pain — teething or anything like that.”

The Tylenol alternative made by pharmacists has a shorter expiry date of 14 days.