‘We’re making it:’ Sask. pharmacists step up to address children’s Tylenol shortage

Pharmacist at Saskatoon Family Pharmacy

Ukraine's Kyiv area hit by Iranian-made kamikaze drones

Russian forces used Iranian-made kamikaze drones to attack Ukraine's capital and Odesa regions and slammed other areas with missiles, Ukrainian officials said Thursday as Moscow punished the country for a fourth day after a truck bomb attack on a bridge to Russia-annexed Crimea.

This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows damage to a power station in Kyiv, Ukraine, Oct. 12, 2022, after a Russian attack. (Maxar Technologies via AP)

Paul Workman in Ukraine: Prospect of a nuclear attack has had a liberating effect

The streets around Independence Square were teeming just a day before the Russians unloaded with their massive aerial revenge attack. If the goal was submission; the result was a raised middle finger, CTV National News Chief International Correspondent Paul Workman reports from Ukraine. Within hours, the streets were cleared of bomb debris and shops were open again, albeit with a renewed sense of wariness.

Trump angrily lashes out after his deposition is ordered

Former U.S. President Donald Trump angrily lashed out Wednesday, calling the nation's legal system a 'broken disgrace' after a judge ruled he must answer questions under oath next week in a defamation lawsuit lodged by a writer who says he raped her in the mid-1990s.

China accuses U.S. of 'Cold War thinking' in security strategy

The Chinese government on Thursday accused Washington of 'Cold War thinking' and appealed for efforts to repair strained relations after U.S. President Joe Biden released a national security strategy that calls for 'out-competing China' and blocking its efforts to reshape global affairs.

