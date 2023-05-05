'We're literally in the flames': Community battles Sask. largest wildfire, under evacuation order

Residents of La Loche and Clearwater River Dene Nation are under a mandatory evacuation order, as a large wildfire nears the communities. The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) told reporters on Thursday, it’s the largest fire of concern in the province.

The SPSA said there has been 73 wildfires in the province this year, which is above the five year average of 39. La Loche residents will be bussed approximately eight and a half hours to Regina. SPSA vice president Steve Roberts said it’s prepared to handle up to 3,000 evacuees.

"The largest capacity we have in the province for that number is Regina, so plans are to move all the groups to Regina to keep continuity between families and groups," Roberts said.

Residents of Clearwater River Dene Nation will be temporarily housed in hotels in Lloydminster, about 543 kilometres south of the community.

"If the city of Lloydminster can't handle hotels, we will grow into North Battleford," Andrew DeGruchy with the city of Lloydminster told reporters on Thursday.

"Between us and North Battleford we could do 1,000 pretty easy."

Clearwater River Dene Nation councillor Roy Cheecham worries for the community members traveling the long distance to unfamiliar areas.

"They don't know either of those communities,” Cheecham told CTV News.

"For an elder that has medical issues to sit on a bus with 50 other people for hours is pretty hard."

Cheecham said the dry and windy conditions are making it difficult to control the fire.

"I’m here with people on the frontlines. I see exactly what they're doing. I’m pulling 14-hour days, and it's very hard work," he said.

"We're literally in the flames fighting the fire trying to save houses.”

Roberts said the blaze burned through 266 hectares of land, but didn’t damage any structures as of yet. He said all fires currently burning have been caused by humans.

"Every human caused fire will be investigated for causing origin," Roberts said.

He reminds the public to stay diligent and respect fire bans.