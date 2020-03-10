PRINCE ALBERT -- Prince Albert area farmer Ken Blocka is close to two months behind schedule for grain hauling.

“We are holding onto a lot of crop from last year that we can’t move. And even with depressed prices we can’t move it so we are looking at moving it possibly when we are seeding and it’s just not a good combination.”

Blocka, who has been farming for 37 years, said farmers typically haul grain in the winter and spend early spring doing maintenance on machinery for spring seeding.

Several factors have hurt his operation, he said. The wet harvest made him and other farmers pay to dry grain. China closing its boarders to Canadian canola has reduced the price of the crop. A CN Railway employee strike in the fall and the recent blockades by pipeline protestors, combined with a slowdown of trade due to COVID-19, has delayed shipping grain by rail.

“We're just stuck here, we can't do anything, and it's a helpless feeling when you've got product to move and customers waiting for it and you can't get it to them.”

Buyers may stop buying Canadian grain due to the unreliability to deliver commodities, he said.

CN Rail has reported 10,000 carloads - one million tonnes - of grain did not get shipped in February.

Blocka’s main concern is to get grain off the ground that’s being stored in plastic grain bags and to haul as much grain to terminals and elevators as possible before weight restrictions begin on rural roads and secondary highways March 15.

Prince Albert MP Randy Hoback said he has taken complaints from farmers about the railway delays and the carbon tax on propane, which is used to dry grain.

Hoback said the Conservatives are asking Agriculture and Agri-food Canada to change the repayment date of loans taken from the Advanced Payment Program.

Estelle Hjertaas, a former federal Liberal candidate for Prince Albert, said the federal government is working to support farmers with last year’s harvest and considering changes to how the carbon tax is applied to grain drying.

The federal government is working to re-open canola trade with China and establish markets for Canadian canola in places such as Argentina and Brazil, she said.