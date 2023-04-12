'We're just family now': Sask. kidney recipient shares an unshakeable bond with her donor
You don’t need to tell Debbie Onishenko about miracles. She’s a firm believer.
A little more than seven months after spreading the word about her need for a kidney donor, Onishenko is grinning ear-to-ear and embracing the relationship that may have saved her life.
“I think it's just really a God given miracle that we were able to connect and then everything fell into place so beautifully,” Onishenko said.
Onishenko’s journey started last July when she reached out to CTV with a story idea she picked up online. Having only nine per cent kidney function and knowing her need for a kidney transplant was becoming dire, she decided to turn her car into a mobile billboard.
“Kidney needed. Type O. Share your spare,” was displayed on her car’s back window with her phone number.
Saskatoon's Debbie Onishenko is getting creative in her search for a transplant donor. (Keenan Sorokan/CTV News)
A couple of weeks later, 42-year-old Brent Kruger picked up the phone and offered to help Onishenko.
“Opportunity just fell into our laps to just spread the goodness of life,” Kruger said. “This is my random act of kindness.”
After months of procedures to figure out if the pair were a match for donation, Kruger and Onishenko met at the waiting room of St. Paul’s Hospital during routine testing.
“I just ran up and gave a great big hug and almost started crying and it was like, ‘this is amazing to meet this person who's going to save my life,’” Onishenko said.
Just days after Onishenko was asked to come to the hospital for surgery to prepare her for peritoneal dialysis instead of the more common blood dialysis due to a previous heart condition, Onishenko and Kruger were given a kidney transplant surgery date of Feb. 28.
The Saskatchewan Health Authority says anywhere from 50 to 60 people in the province are waiting for a kidney transplant. The average wait time is 2.8 years for a kidney — which is roughly 437 dialysis treatments per person.
Onishenko found her match and underwent successful surgery in a little over seven months.
“All of a sudden, in a blink of an eye I woke up and I had a new kidney and they were all excited and the doctor came in and said everything was great. The kidney was picking up right away and working perfect,” Onishenko said.
While most organ donors and recipients don’t get the opportunity to meet one another — let alone strike a friendship — Onishenko and Kruger feel they share an inseparable bond.
“We found out there's so many things we have in common with Brent and his wife, and we've met some of each other's family and I think we're just family now,” Onishenko said.
“There was no purpose to benefit my life whatsoever,” Kruger said about donating his kidney. “It's a very interesting thing to experience waking up and knowing I put my body through the wringer for someone who's a total stranger at one time.
“Six weeks later, it’s surreal that part of me literally is saving someone's life.”
Kruger met with his surgeon on Tuesday and was told he’s made a full recovery with virtually no change in lifestyle.
Onishenko is on a variety of medications so her body doesn’t reject the new organ. Doctors have told her the kidney is functioning normally, and she’s expected to make a full recovery in the next two to three months.
Given the opportunity, Kruger said he wouldn’t hesitate to do it all over again.
“If I had another kidney, I’d give that one too,” he said.
Onishenko and Kruger now share a bond few people can relate to.
Onishenko’s initial goal if she didn’t find a donor was to spread awareness of the issue and perhaps a little kindness along the way.
Now, it’s her mission to pass that kindness on, any way she can.
“That's all we can hope for that in the future. Around the world. Hopefully more people will be kind and help each other and donate whatever they can and that would make it all worthwhile,” Onishenko said.
