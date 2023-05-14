'We're hoping to share our world': Sask. fibre artists aim to grow interest in the industry

The Saskatoon Spinners and Weavers Guild (SSWG) promoted locally sourced artwork with the Prairie Warmth Festival on the weekend. About 40 art pieces showcasing Saskatchewan fibre were on display at the SSWG studio.

The SSWG dedicated an art exhibit for pieces solely made from materials sourced within the province. Local weavers demonstrated their skills, and explained the process of the guild. The SSWG Co-Chair Amanda Brown hoped the event shed some light on the industry.

“We’re hoping to share our world and love for fiber with people and recruit some more members,” Brown told CTV News in an interview.

Brown said the craft is growing in popularity, with SSWG seeing a 25 per cent growth in the past year.

“I think a lot of us are more interested in slow fashion and supporting local fiber producers and local farmers,” she said.

The public got a chance to create their own piece with a collaborative mural, guided by an experienced artist.

“We’re inviting the public to come down this weekend and make a wet felted square.”

“The design is up to you. You can be as simple and abstract as you like,” Brown said.

The mural will be toured around Saskatoon at summer festivals.