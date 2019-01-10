

CTV Saskatoon





A Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations official says he takes personal offence to the province’s children’s advocate questioning whether First Nations communities are ready to assume more control over the child welfare system.

“Not only are we going to take it over, we’re going to succeed,” Vice-Chief David Pratt said.

“We’re going to be able to do what the province of Saskatchewan has failed to do. And that’s to protect our children, to ensure that our children have a safe community and environment to live in, all while building a healthy identity of who they are, where they come from.”

Changes could be on the way for the child welfare system with new federal legislation – which Pratt says the FSIN has been helping to craft – expected to be tabled this year.

In a CTV interview Tuesday, Corey O’Soup said indigenous and Metis communities need to be asked if they are fully ready to take on the whole responsibility of child welfare.

Pratt said this is something the FSIN has been working on for years and there are 17 indigenous child and welfare agencies already operating in the province – with experienced staff prepared to take on the role.