'We're being ignored': Protest planned outside Sask. health minister's office

An organizer of a planned protest against the Saskatchewan government's move to lift COVID-19 measures believes he's part of a "silent majority" that needs to speak up.

“I think we're being ignored right now," Joel Hill told CTV News.

On Tuesday, Premier Scott Moe announced Saskatatchewan's proof of vaccination policy would be lifted on Feb. 14 and the province's masking mandate would not be extended past the end of the month — when it was previously set to expire.

Hill believes Moe is basing his pandemic decisions on politics instead of scientific evidence, which is "not okay."

"The premier has been on TV ... directly contradicting people in the medical field, medical experts,” Hill said.

“He said that COVID vaccines do not reduce the rate of transmission and that is just egregious misinformation.”

Hill said he expects a "good number of people" to show up for the protest outside health minister Paul Merriman's office scheduled for Saturday.

Merriman's office was the site of a similar protest last year.

Hill said the protest is about protecting the community, and that there are small, "common sense" things people can continue to do that don’t "affect our freedoms or our privileges in any serious way."

“Some people think of restrictions, they think of vaccine passports or lockdowns, but 'restrictions' can also mean just wearing a mask in public or putting a cap on the number of people that can be in a building,” he said.

Hill said he's also concerned by the province's decision to limit access to PCR testing.

“In Canada we have a right to public health care, we have a right to receive testing when needed as prescribed by a doctor. And right now, we can't do that,” Hill said.

“We need to stand up and tell the government that that is not okay.”

Hill also takes issue with the province’s move from daily to weekly reporting of COVID-19 information.

“We're being asked as Saskatchewan residents to assess our own risk and make decisions for ourselves, but we can't do that if we don't have the information,” he said.

While the protest is expected to take place in front of Merriman’s office in Saskatoon, Hill says he not optimistic the minister will heed their message.

“Our audience isn't just the Sask Party MLAs, I think our audience is the rest of the public in Saskatoon and Saskatchewan,” he said.

“I get the impression that our government has dug their heels in a way that is not productive and we need to counter that.”