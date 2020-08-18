SASKATOON -- Temperatures ended up being “very close to seasonal” for the month of July, according to Environment Canada, but the hotter than average temperatures seen in August are expected to stick around.

“The models are trying to indicate that the warmth will continue,” said Terri Lang with Environment Canada. “We're not seeing any kind of precipitation pattern changing either, bringing in any heavy rain.”

Lang says it’s also been more dry than usual this month, noting a “big drop in the amount of precipitation” and storms rolling through.

“One notable thing is that this is the same area of heat, we call it a dome of heat, that's setting the record temperatures down in Death Valley,so it's all across Alberta, British Columbia, northwest of the United States, and the southern United States, this heat is there so we're all under this big dome of heat.”

Lang says consistently higher temperatures, mixed with dry conditions, mean the risk of wildfires increases.

“If it starts sticking then we start really getting into issues, we're starting to see a few wildfires starting to crop up in British Columbia, Alberta is starting to get worried about fires, as well.”

Cooler temperatures at the start of summer have meant fewer fires and therefore less smoke in Saskatchewan, according to Lang, which would make dealing with the August heat a lot more difficult.

“You could bring up a chance of certain fire conditions across central and northern Saskatchewan, keep an eye on that, but I think for the most part of the heat is good for the crops and growing.”