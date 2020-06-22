SASKATOON -- Lighthouse Supported Living and AIDS Saskatoon are raising their concerns with certain downtown residents saying downtown Saskatoon is not safe.

“When you look at the latest data from the Saskatoon Police Service, crime is actually down in the central division which include the downtown area,” said Jason Mecredi, executive director of AIDS Saskatoon.

“We really do need the community to get behind us and figure out this homelessness, mental health and addictions issues together and find a better solution for our very vulnerable citizens,” added Anna Pacik, communications manager of the Lighthouse.

Downtown developer Ken Achs wrote a letter to council after one of his tenants, already dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, expressed concerns about downtown safety.

“It is time to recognize and acknowledge what is happening and have our civic leaders act quickly to save our downtown” the letter from Achs reads.

Other topics brought up in the letter include the location of the bus mall and the Lighthouse, adding there is a general perception that downtown is not safe and civic leaders need to take action.

"Somebody has to say something and I hope that council will hear it," Achs said.

On Sunday, City councillor Darren Hill said the Lighthouse needs to be moved to a different location.

"It cannot continue to be there. If it stays there, it will be at the detriment of the entire downtown and it has to be moved,” Hill said.

During Monday’s Governance and Priorities Committee meeting at City Hall, Councillor Hill said he supported the Lighthouse since its inception, adding it’s the concentration services the Lighthouse offers in downtown Saskatoon.

“I even lead campaigns in the past for donations for clothing and desperately needed amenities needed for residents. When the location for the Lighthouse was discussed, I sighted examples of similar facilities in other cities that are very successful and mentioned how they were located differently. The particular components of the (Lighthouse’s) operation should be relocated. Not the entire Lighthouse facility,”

"It has to be a combination of support programs as well as enforcement,” Hill said. “Right now, we are not doing a lot of that."

Mecredi wants the province to step in and provide more housing for the estimated 350 people who are living on the streets.

“Removing transport isn’t going to anything. Moving the Lighthouse isn’t going to do anything. The one thing that would help is if we’re housing people which we’ve been calling for since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. We’re being told there’s 250 to 350 empty social housing units with the Saskatoon Housing Authority that are not being given to the homeless population,” said Mecredi.

“I would love to work with Councillor Hill to figure out a solution for the entire city,” said Pacik.

Business improvement districts have signed a letter calling for investments in programs that improve safety and tackle root causes of mental health and addictions.

City council says the issue on downtown safety will be discussed in a future meeting with various stakeholders and community organizations.