SASKATOON -- A mother from the R.M. of Tramping Lake is pushing to get children at play signs put up on the highway beside her property but says she’s been denied.

“I didn’t think that it was a huge ask. I thought this was something simple and it turned out not being simple,” Jessica Raycraft said.

She said her house is 150 feet from Highway 374, a gravel highway that has a speed limit of 80 km/h. However, Raycraft said she’s observed people travelling up to 100 km/h on it.

A number of large vehicles, including pickup trucks and semis with b-trains, and tri-axels use the highway, especially during seeding and harvest season, according to Raycraft.

She is a mother of two young boys - one is turning three years old this summer and the other is seven weeks old.

Raycraft said she is concerned for their safety, especially when it comes to her oldest.

“He’s lightning fast. He can get across the yard faster than I can on the quad. Like he’s gone if he sees something. So if it’s a windy day and say his favourite toy blows out onto the road, he is off like a shot after it because ‘that’s my toy,’” she told CTV News.

“My concern is that if he runs out, if (the driver is) not paying attention, they don’t see it or if he’s out in the ditch, they might not see it and rocks get thrown at him or something and he gets hurt that way.”

Raycraft said she understands that it’s also her responsibility to keep her children safe and has set up boundaries in the yard so her son knows where he can and cannot go.

“We’re doing the best we can but we need some help here.”

Raycraft said she has been inquiring about installing children at play signs ever since buying the property three years ago and has been pushing hard for them for the last couple weeks.

She said she brought up her concerns with the Department of Highways in North Battleford and asked to have children at play signs put up on the highway near her property to make drivers aware.

The signs would read “caution children playing” and have an image of a person running with a ball.

However, Raycraft said was redirected to the Ministry of Highways and Infrastructure who then denied her request.

Raycraft said she was told “they didn’t want to breed over compliance with the sign" and that if they’re overused then people aren’t reacting to them as well as they should be.

"And I said well, if that’s the case, every sign - stop signs, yield signs, everything - has that compliance.”

CTV News reached out to the province for comment, but has yet to hear back.

Raycraft said she has since purchased her own children at play signs through the RM of Tramping Lake, which is allowing her to put the signs on her property.

But she said that comes with its own set of restrictions as well because the signs are considered a permanent structure.

“They have to be off the road allowance, so the RM suggested putting it right on the property line ... so, that would be about 20 feet into the field.”

She said she will continue fighting for the safety of her kids and other people’s kids.

“I’d rather be the person that pushes and fights for this and puts it up myself than plans a funeral. I don’t want to be in that position where my children are hurt, especially if I can advocate and save one kid, I’d be happy.”