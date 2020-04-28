SASKATOON -- City council voted Monday in favour of several measures to reduce a projected deficit caused by the COVID-19 pandemic by $9.5 million.

The measures included monitoring non-essential spending, using money from reserves, adjusting service levels for curbside garbage collection and limiting staffing levels for parks.

"What we've said is we are not going to back to taxpayers and folks in Saskatoon to deal with that. We are going to deal with all of those internally,” said Ward 10 Coun. Zach Jeffries.

Even after those changes the deficit is still projected to be $10.1 million if public restrictions are lifted by June 30. It could balloon to $32.9-million if restrictions are lifted by Dec. 31.

"Everybody's been hit. And so we have to take that in reality and we might have to do business differently outside of the box from what councils have done in the past as to your typical budget,” Ward 4 Coun. Troy Davies said.

A report from administration says the city could transfer less money to reserves. As for plans by the Saskatoon Public Library to build a new downtown branch, Davies said council has already approved a loan of $67.5 million.

"You can't go back on something that we don't have full control of. So with the library in themselves, you know they've already purchased their land, they are already into their tendering process. They kind of govern their own money and we approved the loan already that they've come to."

Administration also has requests from the Chamber of Commerce, Saskatoon Airport Authority and Tourism Saskatoon, all seeking various forms of relief or deferrals from taxes or lost revenue. Ward 1 Coun. Darren Hill said the province may need to step up.

"We don't have the wiggle room to provide that relief through property tax. Certainly I can support deferral. And no penalties on it absolutely. But we need to ensure the base amount is there," said Hill.

In a report, administration says it’s reviewing the requests and will report back in the near future.