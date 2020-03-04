SASKATOON -- In the wake of a gun being fired at a downtown pub Tuesday night, a hotel and bar owner down the street is finding ways to prevent situations like that from happening at his own establishments.

Chris Beavis owns and operates The Senator along with Winston’s English Pub and Grill. He said safety is always a concern.

“It can happen anywhere, anytime and you have to be prepared. We prepared here the best we can for dealing with issues in our downtown,” he said.

Beavis said right now, the pub has high resolution cameras and someone at the front door to check IDs. He said that staff are also trained to deal with any issues that arise.

A gun was fired inside Hudson’s Tuesday night. A 25-year-old man was apprehended and faces numerous weapons-related charges.

However, Beavis said he doesn’t plan on making any security changes.

"There's really no way to prepare for that kind of thing anywhere, whether it's a home invasion or for your business. So I think we're pretty well set here. We'll just be vigilant as ever and hopefully continue to lobby for more safety services downtown,” he said.

Some Saskatoon residents feel increased security is necessary.

"I would fully support metal detectors like even that body scanning machine that detects metal on you,” said Avery Fineday.

Brayden Paul, another local, said, "Maybe even just a few more bouncers, having the ability to have more people kind of get to a scene, get there faster or you know, have police officers around more at the specific bars that are busier.”

Brent Penner, executive director of the Downtown Saskatoon Business Improvement District, agrees and said he’d like to see more police visibility.

"I know officers do routinely enter establishments. I think that's important from a visibility standpoint, check in with staff and lounges and bars, and those sorts of things. The more frequent that can happen, the better. Again, just visibility on the streets and sidewalks and taking action on situations where offences occur,” he said.

As for metal detectors, Penner said he doesn’t think that’s a necessary step right now in Saskatoon.