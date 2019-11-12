SASKATOON -- Firefighters will soon be able to file claims for six additional cancers through Saskatchewan's Workers’ Compensation Board.

The changes include coverage for myeloma, prostate, skin, breast, cervical and ovarian cancer.

The claims are listed under “presumptive coverage,” which means if a firefighter is diagnosed with the listed cancers, it’s presumed the disease is related to their work.

“We know the risks that they face and want to continue to provide the supports they need,” Saskatchewan’s workplace safety minister Don Morgan said in a news release.

The new coverage will include claims made by professional and volunteer firefighters.

Firefighters can begin filing claims for the additional coverage as of Friday.