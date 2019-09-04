Laura Cone and hundreds of women in Saskatchewan are living with Endometriosis – a painful pelvic condition where the inner lining of the uterus grows outside of it.

For Cone, everyday tasks are painful, including “going to the washroom, sitting down, hitting bumps when you’re driving in the car,” she said.

She and an estimated one-in-ten women are living with the disorder.

Cone relied on pelvic floor botox injections to help calm the pain, however she stopped receiving treatment when the province became aware the injections were being covered.

“The Ministry became aware that physicians were incorrectly billing for pelvic Botox injections as an insured service,” a Ministry of Health spokesperson told CTV News in an e-mailed statement.

“The administration of Botox for the clinical indication of pelvic pain has never been approved as an insured service and the medication has never been covered under the drug plan for this purpose,” it reads.

“A recent 2019 jurisdictional scan conducted by the Ministry also indicated that no other jurisdiction in Canada insures this procedure.”

In the statement, the province said the Tariff Committee reviewed the request for a permanent fee code to insure Botox injections for pelvic pain, however “upon careful consideration of the request, the Committee was not supportive of advancing the request for consideration of a permanent fee code at this time.”

“Notable rationale discussed was the lack of clinical efficacy of Botox for this indication, that it was an off-label usage of Botox (which means that Health Canada has not approved it for pelvic injections), and that Botox is not covered under the Saskatchewan Drug Plan’s Formulary for this use.”

Cone received up to 100 injections every three-to-four months. Her doctor would bill each treatment through the provincial health plan.

The injections would cost her thousands of dollars each visit if not insured, she said.

The decision has left her and other women searching for temporary options. “I spend a lot more time here or in my bath tub. I spend a lot more time being medicated,” she said.

She’s resorted to over the counter drugs, vitamins, medical cannabis, and in-home physio.

Endometriosis is the biggest cause of infertility in women.

“We keep getting pushed to the side and brushed to the side and that’s the same with our doctors who are trying so hard, who are trying to build a potential for their patients,” Cone said.

“Our careers have to be put on hold and pulling this treatment option is going to drive people to desperation.”

While Cone said she and women living with the condition across the province are scared, they won’t stop advocating for universal coverage.

“We keep fighting.”