SASKATOON -- Manufacturer slowdowns, border restrictions, and COVID-19 protocols are among the reasons why some Saskatoon contractors are saying materials have been hard to come by.

Regardless of the causes, they say working together is the key to getting through.

The costs of many industry supplies such as wood, steel, and electronics are also going up all the time, making job pricing difficult.

“We had to eat the cost on a few of these projects because our quote is our word and we didn’t want to go to the client and say ‘hey, actually its going to cost triple the amount now,’” said Andrew Hunter, CEO of Homes by Hunter told CTV News.

Paul Langlois, owner of Langlois Journeyman Electricians, said it wasn’t something he saw coming, so he couldn’t prepare.

“It actually caught me way off guard, nobody was talking about it. All of a sudden I couldn’t get boxes, I couldn’t get breakers. That’s a major thing,” Langlois said.

Langlois and Hunter are both proud Métis business owners who came together to start Salay Energy Corp and they both agree now is the time for more comradery in the industry.

“I really look back on our heritage as Métis business owners. The way our culture worked is we worked together,” Langlois said.

“There’s only going to be a future that looks more like our past if we all work together to build that. If we just expect it to happen it’s not going to happen,” Hunter said.

HOARDING NOT HELPFUL

Langlois said he has been doing what he can to help out others in his trade, as he said being over-competitive and hoarding at this time just hurts others in his industry.

“A lot of guys have been hoarding these things. ‘I can’t help that other contractor, that means they will get that job,’ well that’s not the right mentality in this market,” Langlois said.

“If I have some surplus and extra parts, I’ve been able to help other contractors out when they’re in a pinch. If it gets them going then that means they’ll come to me and help me out at the end of the day.”

Shannon Friesen, executive director with the Saskatoon Construction Association, also believes selflessness can help lead to an industry recovery down the road.

“We will come out of it together, but I think that’s really important. We don’t want to have people getting into bidding wars or going with a very low bid when that’s not realistic,” Friesen told CTV News.

“No one has any control over these prices so we have to work together to solve these issues.”

Friesen said they have been adding clauses to their tenders to allow some flexibility for contractors when it comes to the fluctuation of material prices.

“Kind of like when the pandemic started and everyone rushed out to buy toilet paper that wasn’t helpful to the economy, so we say there here too, we shouldn’t be hoarding things,” Friesen said.

“That only jacks the price up and it hurts everyone in the long run. It’s really working together, and being patient, and were going to come out of this.”

Friesen said these issues aren’t exclusive to Saskatoon or Saskatchewan, as supply chain issues are consistent across the country and even in other parts of the world.

According to Friesen things are already starting to look up when comparing to a few weeks ago, but there will still be a long road ahead while prices and supply stabilize.