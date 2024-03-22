‘We have to know who we are’: Metis Nation-Sask. aims to introduce Indigenous identity at young age

Educators from across the province are learning how to bring Indigenous culture to the classroom. It’s part of the Métis Nation-Saskatchewan’s third annual early learning and child care conference.

“It’s so important that our children know who they are,” said Tee Jay Sumners, an educator at St. Mary’s Wellness and Education Centre.

Sumners said a majority of her students are Indigenous, and incorporating traditional teachings has helped give them a sense of identity.

“Their respect for culture when we do smudging at school, or when we have a ceremony, their learning the importance of that,” she said.

The theme of the conference this year is ‘knowing the land’.

“How to teach the children about the importance of the land and the water, and how we can use that in the classrooms,” Sherry McLennan with Métis Nation-Saskatchewan said.

The nation also welcomed non-Indigenous educators to the event.

“I think it’s important to look at all of the diverse cultures in Saskatchewan and incorporate them the best way that we can,” said Jayme Melnyk, a director of an early learning centre,

“This is a way that we can do it in a meaningful way,” she added.

McLennan said it’s important to have a sense of identity, so it can be passed down for generations to come.

“We have to know who we are, to go out into the world and generate that,” she said.

She encourages other Métis people to take pride in their culture and to get involved in the nation.