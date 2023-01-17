'We have to have a plan now': City eyeing new tax to pay for residential snow

City councillors are endorsing the administration's plan to pay back up to $20 million of snow removal costs with a new tax levy.

The governance and priorities committee met at City Hall Tuesday, where the committee voted in favour of phasing in a 0.75 per cent tax over the next four years to help pay back what the city is borrowing to pay for the holiday season snowfalls while also building up a new fund for the next major snowfall event.

"I think that us as a council are going to have to make some tough decisions and find those dollars within current budgets to help save taxpayers," Coun. Troy Davies said.

Citywide residential snow clearing is not currently earmarked in the city's $14.8 million snow and ice budget. The budget operated on an estimated six to seven snowfalls over five centimetres every year.

When 34 centimetres fell between Christmas Day and New Year's Eve last month the City enacted the emergency snow response plan, something it hasn't done since 2020 when 35 centimetres of snow fell on Nov. 8.

With the current approach, base funding would be up to approximately $8.4 million by 2027 to have a reserve ready for residential snow clearing.

"I don't think is going away," Davies said. "I think just the weather conditions that we're seeing, you know, this Saturday, zero degrees -- I think we have to have a plan now."

Coun. Darren Hill voted against most motions and options presented to the council on Tuesday and admonished the administration and other members of the council for not implementing one earlier.

"Snow happening in winter in Saskatchewan is not a surprise," Hill said.

"There should have been funding in place prior to triggers being pulled, not after the fact. Not going back to the citizens of Saskatoon and saying, 'Hey wait, open up your wallets. We need more money.' This is not how it should be funded."

In 2016, Hill was a member of the city council which unanimously voted against funding a similar residential fund.

The 0.75 per cent tax increase would cost the average household about $14.95 per year, based on a $371,000 assessment.

The funding could be split between repayment of borrowing for last month's snowfalls and allocation for future responses, meaning the fund could be as high as $21.5 million if the council decides to split it as such.

"In 2020 and 2022, things have changed. Citywide snow removal has become a need to have with those two snowfalls," Mayor Charlie Clark said.

The proposed tax levy is not going to impact current snow-clearing operations, just the residential snow-clearing fund.

The levy is not going to impact property taxes in 2023 and will be included in the city's next two-year budget cycle in 2024 and 2025.