'We had to fight for him': Métis Nation-Saskatchewan launches guidebook to help patients diagnosed with cancer
In January of 2015 Teri Thrun’s son, Erik Revoy was diagnosed with leukemia and passed away nine months later.
“Part of our story was the racism that we faced,” said Thrun.
Revoy was 21-years-old when he was diagnosed. She says he was in a lot of the pain and was not taken seriously at Indian Head Union Hospital.
“It was sort of intuited that he was young and looking for drugs,” said Thrun. “They said there was a lot of reserves around, and so the assumption was he was one of ‘those people,’ as it was put to us.”
“We had to fight for him to get diagnosed, then we had to fight for him to get the proper treatments.”
Because of the treatment they experienced from staff, Thrun later took the director of the hospital to mediation.
She is one of a handful of caregivers and survivors who shared their story to help other Métis patients diagnosed with cancer.
The Métis –Nation Saskatchewan (MN-S) Health Department has engaged with Métis citizens and their families to learn and share their cancer journeys. Métis citizens diagnosed with cancer will be able to pick up the book and corresponding journal.
“Métis citizens who are experiencing cancer would be able to relate to some of the personal stories shared in the guidebook,” said Marg Friesen, MN-S health minister. “It takes them through a process that may be particularly foreign to them when they have been diagnosed with cancer.”
The Saskatchewan Cancer Agency says the guidebook and journal are all about health equity.
“We’re providing culturally sensitive care, removing disparities that we know exist for indigenous people in Saskatchewan,” said Deb Bulych, president of the Saskatchewan Cancer Agency. “Equity in terms of access; in terms of removing any gaps and barriers to care.”
Efforts that will hopefully make a mother like Thrun’s experience easier if their child is diagnosed with cancer. She wants to see more indigenous people working in the healthcare system.
“To have people in the healthcare system that look like us. That don’t look like what the hospital thinks everyone should look like,” said Thrun. “When that system is not listening to you because you don’t look like them, that’s a problem.”
In total 11 survivors, three caregivers and one elder shared their story to help make the guidebook. Patients can pick up copies through their oncology departments, their oncologists, and the Saskatchewan Cancer Agency.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
B.C. woman killed in Mexico, boyfriend detained in suspected homicide
A Canadian man is being detained in Mexico for the suspected homicide of his 23-year-old girlfriend at a resort south of Cancun.
Prince Harry contacted about coronation; attendance unclear
King Charles III's office has been in touch with Prince Harry about the new monarch's coronation, raising the possibility the prince will attend the historic ceremony despite tensions within the royal family.
What does it mean for the environment if spring comes early?
The arrival of an early spring can be good for plants, but bad for bees according to studies from two different universities.
Climate change threatens Canadian security, prosperity, warns stark spy agency brief
Canada's spy service warns that climate change poses a profound, ongoing threat to national security and prosperity, including the possible loss of parts of British Columbia and the Atlantic provinces to rising sea levels.
A 'major snowstorm condition' has been declared in Toronto. Here’s what that means
Here's what you need to know now that a major snowstorm condition has been declared in Toronto.
Year after the slap, Chris Rock punches back in new special
A year after Will Smith smacked him on the Academy Awards stage, Chris Rock finally gave his rebuttal in a forceful stand-up special, streamed live on Netflix, in which the comedian bragged that he 'took that hit like Pacquiao.'
Canadian environmental groups praise UN accord to protect marine life on high seas
Environmental groups are praising a newly signed treaty that will help protect biodiversity in the high seas, where conservation across vast stretches of the planet have been hampered by a confusing patchwork of laws.
Crisis over suspected Iran schoolgirl poisonings escalates
A crisis over suspected poisonings targeting Iranian schoolgirls escalated Sunday as authorities acknowledged over 50 schools were struck in a wave of possible cases. The poisonings have spread further fear among parents as Iran has faced months of unrest.
Blue Jays to honour Jose Bautista on Level of Excellence during regular season
The Toronto Blue Jays will be honouring one of their greats on Aug. 12.
Regina
-
Pursuit of break-in suspects ends in downtown Moose Jaw: police
A break-in followed by a police pursuit rocked the streets of Moose Jaw early Sunday morning.
-
Pats rack up 6th straight win after edging out Red Deer Rebels
The Regina Pats added to their win streak on Saturday night, closely edging out the Red Deer Rebels with a well placed final goal in overtime.
-
Hundreds of students to be moved from Harbour Landing School amid overcrowding issues
The Regina Public School Board announced that a boundary change will see approximately 200 students moved from Harbour Landing School to Ethel Milliken School.
Winnipeg
-
'Our Main Street strip is decimated': The second massive Main Street blaze in less than a month
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) finally declared a massive blaze in the 800 block of Main Street under control Saturday evening.
-
Province looks for public opinion on Dawson Road concrete plant
The Province of Manitoba wants to know if a national concrete manufacturer should continue operations in central Winnipeg.
-
Seedy Saturday helps Winnipeg's green thumbs prepare for gardening season
Winnipeg's gardening enthusiasts were getting ready for the upcoming planting season at a seed-swapping event this weekend.
Calgary
-
Military Museums shining spotlight on women in leadership in armed forces
The Military Museums is shining the spotlight on women in leadership in the armed forces in advance of International Women's Day next week.
-
Snow, low temperatures expected to create icy roads Sunday
Calgarians woke up to fresh snow Sunday, and it's not going anywhere.
-
Alberta strikes late, topping Northern Ontario at Brier
Alberta got off to a winning start Sunday morning at the Brier, as Calgary's Kevin Koe rink defeated Northern Ontario 7-4.
Edmonton
-
'Really worrisome': Survey suggests some Alberta doctors have anti-Indigenous biases
Two University of Calgary researchers weren’t surprised when their survey of Alberta doctors showed biases against Indigenous patients, but they were shocked by some of the comments.
-
Homicide investigators called in after man found dead at southwest Edmonton home
A man was found dead by emergency crews as they responded to reports of a person in medical distress early Sunday morning in southwest Edmonton.
-
WHO still working to identify the origins of COVID-19
The World Health Organization is still working to identify the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, its director general said on Friday, after a U.S. agency was reported to have assessed the pandemic had likely been caused by a Chinese laboratory leak.
Toronto
-
A 'major snowstorm condition' has been declared in Toronto. Here’s what that means
Here's what you need to know now that a major snowstorm condition has been declared in Toronto.
-
City Hall to reduce hours, custodial cleaning in budget cut that blindsided Toronto councillors
A plan to scale back the operating hours and custodial cleaning of Toronto City Hall and other civic centres has some councillors crying foul — insisting the cut was buried in the budget and unknowingly passed.
-
Blue Jays to honour Jose Bautista on Level of Excellence during regular season
The Toronto Blue Jays will be honouring one of their greats on Aug. 12.
Ottawa
-
SIU investigating after Ottawa police shoot man during gunfight in Nepean
Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after Ottawa police officers shot a man during 'an exchange of gunfire' in Nepean Saturday night.
-
Here's how this year's snow compares to recent winters
It's not your imagination, this winter has been snowier than usual. Saturday's snowstorm pushed Ottawa past a rare snowfall milestone.
-
Two children taken to hospital after crash on Queensway
Ottawa paramedics say two children were taken to hospital after a crash on the Queensway on Sunday.
Vancouver
-
B.C. woman killed in Mexico, boyfriend detained in suspected homicide
A Canadian man is being detained in Mexico for the suspected homicide of his 23-year-old girlfriend at a resort south of Cancun.
-
3 backcountry skiers rescued after being buried in separate avalanches near Pemberton
Search and rescue crews were called to three separate avalanche-related incidents that buried skiers in the backcountry near Pemberton Saturday.
-
BC Ferries cancels 2 Sunday evening sailings
Two sailings between the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island have been cancelled Sunday, according to BC Ferries.
Montreal
-
QMJHL Commissioner Gilles Courteau resigns
The Commissioner of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, Gilles Courteau, has resigned. The league's executive committee says it was informed about Courteau's "immediate" resignation on Sunday.
-
‘I feel as though I'm abandoning her’: Frustrated families speak out about cemetery strike
Frustration is mounting among families who cannot visit their loved ones' graves at the Notre-Dame-des-Neiges cemetery due to a strike, which has reached the three-month mark.
-
Video of Quebec baby vaping triggers investigations
A video of a Quebec baby smoking an e-cigarette that is circulating online has prompted multiple investigations.
Vancouver Island
-
10-year-old B.C. girl may be world's youngest certified axe-throwing judge
Axe-throwing isn't typically thought of as a kids' sport, but Maddy Mathe isn't a typical kid.
-
Nanaimo nurse suspended for performing treatments 'outside her scope of practice'
A Nanaimo nurse has been suspended 10 days for practising outside her scope.
-
B.C. man who coached investor to lie did not obstruct justice, appeal court rules
B.C.'s highest court has overturned a ruling by the province's securities regulator, concluding that a man who advised a client to lie to investigators had not obstructed justice by doing so.
Atlantic
-
Memorable moments for these Maritime athletes at the 2023 Canada Winter Games
It was a historic game for the Nova Scotia women's hockey team, walking away with silver after reaching the medal round for the first time at the Canada Winter Games.
-
Three people stabbed Saturday in Fredericton
Three people are recovering being stabbed at a business in Fredericton Saturday.
-
Cyberattacks put spotlight on weak Canadian laws, says cybersecurity expert
A New Brunswick cybersecurity expert says high profile data breaches at Sobeys and Indigo point to weak Canadian laws, as vulnerabilities grow against critical infrastructure.
Northern Ontario
-
Missing northern Ontario plane found, no survivors
The commercial plane with two aboard that went missing in a remote area of northern Ontario on Feb. 28 has been located just south of Chaucer Lake, Ont. by the Civil Air Search and Rescue Association aircraft at approximately 11:30 a.m. Saturday. There were no survivors.
-
WHO still working to identify the origins of COVID-19
The World Health Organization is still working to identify the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, its director general said on Friday, after a U.S. agency was reported to have assessed the pandemic had likely been caused by a Chinese laboratory leak.
-
Northern businesses fined almost $8,500 for having workers in forest fire zone
Two Timmins-area businesses have been fined a combined total of almost $8,500 for violating an emergency area order during an active forest fire.
London
-
Volunteers offering to help people with low-income file taxes for free
With tax season underway, volunteers at clinics across London are working to help low-income earners file their taxes for free, and possibly get some funds back.
-
Chesley residents prepare to fight for future of their hospital
Three times in the past 50 years, the Chesley and District Memorial Hospital has been on the provincial government’s chopping block. Residents fear it’s happening again.
-
Severed gas line forces temporary evacuation in Owen Sound
A tense afternoon in Owen Sound Saturday after a two-vehicle crash near the city’s downtown severed a natural gas line, forcing a temporary evacuation of several residents.