SASKATOON -- A Saskatchewan First Nation located roughly 120 kilometres northwest of Prince Albert is grappling with an outbreak of COVID-19.

According to a Facebook post from the Big River Health Centre, as of Thursday night 82 people had tested positive for the illness.

The health centre also warned of hundreds of close contacts with those who had tested positive.

"We expect to see more positives from these contacts. In order for us to get ahead of the COVID outbreak, we need to work together. We need to stay home keep our circle small and only do necessary shopping," the post said.

The health centre urged people in the community to keep their social circles small and to refrain from bringing their kids shopping.

"They are the ones that we need to be protecting from getting COVID as well as our elders and those with chronic disease," the post said.

"We are seeing serious cases and illness in all ages. If we don’t work together we’re going to see more and more cases and more sickness."

In a follow-up post Tuesday afternoon, the health centre was asking anyone in the community who had been in contact with someone who had tested positive for COVID-19 to come to the community's education and training centre for testing in their vehicle.