SASKATOON -- A rarely-seen Colorado low snowstorm will bring up to 40 centimetres of snow to Saskatoon this weekend along with winds gusting to 70 kilometres per hour.

“We don’t get these types of systems very often in Saskatoon,” Environment Canada meteorologist Terri Lang told reporters at a city briefing on Saturday.

A Colorado low system taps into moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and then clashes with cold northern winds. Lang said it would be comparable to the storm of 2007.

Sunday will be the “main show,” with the storm picking up in the morning and easing off overnight, she said.

Goran Saric, director of roadways, fleet and support, said crews have already begun sanding priority roadways. Up to 200 city and contractor workers will be responding.

Efforts will be focused on Saskatoon’s busiest streets and access to emergency services, as well as polling stations for Monday’s civic election.

City manager Jeff Jorgenson said wet, heavy snow could cause power outages, break tree limbs, and delay Saskatoon Transit.

Drivers should also be prepared to adjust their driving with changing road conditions, Environment Canada says.

“Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow,” according to a snowfall warning.

“Public Safety Canada encourages everyone to make an emergency plan and get an emergency kit with drinking water, food, medicine, a first-aid kit and a flashlight.”

Saskatoon Police Service encourages “anyone who can stay home - to stay home,” according to a Twitter post.