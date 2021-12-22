'We cannot relax and wait to see if it gets bad': Sask. NDP leader calls for immediate measures to fight Omicron

NDP Leader Ryan Meili speaks to media after the Throne Speech at the Legislative Building in Regina on Monday Nov. 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Bell NDP Leader Ryan Meili speaks to media after the Throne Speech at the Legislative Building in Regina on Monday Nov. 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Bell

Saskatoon Top Stories