SASKATOON -- In a letter addressed to Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and the province's top medical official Dr. Saqib Shahab, 260 doctors are calling for "leadership" in the face of rising numbers of COVID-19 cases.

"Saskatoon ICUs are at 130 per cent capacity and are diverting patients. It is becoming increasingly clear to us, physicians from across Saskatchewan, that we are losing the battle against this virus," the letter says.

"If more is not done to change our course we are confident that winter will bring overflowing hospitals, cancelled surgeries, overwhelmed healthcare providers, and needless deaths."

Dr. Hassan Masri said 50 more physicians have signed the letter since Wednesday morning and the number continues to grow.

On Tuesday there were 127 new known cases of COVID-19, following a record day when 190 new cases were reported on Monday.

The doctors ask Moe's newly-elected government to look to other jurisdictions for examples of "successful interventions" to help stop the surge in numbers.

"A common thread in each successful region and country is the clear and consistent leadership and communication of an empathetic government guided by a solid foundation of science and expert medical opinion," says the letter, also addressed to Health Minister Paul Merriman.

"Both action and inaction will be criticized. We humbly ask you to act with sufficient force to reverse the rising daily case counts while also detailing how and when we would escalate our interventions even further, the letter says.

In an emailed statement, Merriman responded to the letter saying “I would like to thank these dedicated physicians for their passion and engagement as Saskatchewan people continue to face the COVID-19 pandemic."

"Our government has been acting upon the advice and guidance of our top doctor, Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab. Dr. Shahab’s advice and the adherence of Saskatchewan people to that advice has been crucial as we work to protect our families and communities while keeping our economy strong throughout the pandemic," Merriman said.

--This is a developing story. More details to come.