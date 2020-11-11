SASKATOON -- In a letter addressed to Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and the province's top medical official Dr. Saqib Shahab, 260 doctors are calling for "leadership" in the face of rising numbers of COVID-19 cases.

"Saskatoon ICUs are at 130 per cent capacity and are diverting patients. It is becoming increasingly clear to us, physicians from across Saskatchewan, that we are losing the battle against this virus," the letter says.

"If more is not done to change our course we are confident that winter will bring overflowing hospitals, cancelled surgeries, overwhelmed healthcare providers, and needless deaths."

"On Tuesday there were 127 new known cases of COVID-19, following a record day for new cases in the province when 190 new cases were reported on Monday."

The doctors ask Moe's newly-elected government to look to other jurisdictions for examples of "successful interventions" to help stop the surge in numbers.

"A common thread in each successful region and country is the clear and consistent leadership and communication of an empathetic government guided by a solid foundation of science and expert medical opinion," says the letter, also addressed to Social Services Minister Paul Merriman.

"Both action and inaction will be criticized. We humbly ask you to act with sufficient force to reverse the rising daily case counts while also detailing how and when we would escalate our interventions even further."

