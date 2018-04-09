

CTV Saskatoon





A Humboldt printing shop is working hard to keep up with demand for a T-shirt sporting the slogan “We Are Humboldt Strong.”

The company, Spotlight Sport and Corporate Wear, started printing the shirts Saturday, one day after a fatal crash involving the Humboldt Broncos team bus, and began running out of some sizes by Saturday afternoon.

Orders are coming in from all over Canada and even as far as Ireland, according to owner Mike Yager.

“We’re sending out orders to Ontario, Newfoundland, B.C.,” he said. “There’s one gentleman in B.C. who is going to wear one of our shirts in the Boston Marathon.”

The Broncos bus was travelling to Nipawin for a playoff game against the Hawks when it was hit Friday evening by a tractor-trailer on Highway 35 near Tisdale.

Fifteen people were killed and 14 were injured in the crash.

Yager said he is very connected to the Broncos organization. He was on the board for a number of years and was also a billet family.

Proceeds from the sales of the T-shirts are going toward the families of the crash victims.