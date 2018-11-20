On Monday afternoon city council voted in favour of changing how you pay for garbage. Hundreds of questions flooded through CTV Saskatoon’s Facebook page about the new rules. Here are the answers to some of your questions:

How much will my monthly garbage bill be?

The city is still working on confirming exact numbers for the bin sizes, but this is the estimate:

$6/month for a small bin

$8/month for a medium bin

$11/month for a large bin

What sized bin of the three do we have now?

The large bin.

How do I switch to a different size?

Once the new garbage program gets rolled out, residents will have a choice between which sized bin they’d like to have.

Do you still have to pay your monthly garbage bill if you’re away?

Yes. Even if you’re in Arizona for the winter, you’ll still have to pay your monthly garbage bill. Unlike your electricity bill, which decreases when the service is not in use, the garbage utility will be consistent per month.

What’s stopping people from dumping their garbage?

Increased fines. The city recently changed the fines around illegal dumping to $500 from $100 for a first infraction. City administration said in a meeting prior to Monday’s vote that the stricter fines will deter people from dumping.

I live in a condo - what does it mean for me?

It means none of these changes apply to you ... yet. Right now, the new garbage system only applies to houses — not apartment buildings, condos or businesses. Coun. Ann Iwanchuck disagreed with how the changes are rolling out. She pushed for the changes to start with businesses, since they generate more waste, then roll out the changes to residents.

When can I expect this new trash bill?

Council estimates the changes will start in 2020.

Why does the city want to change our garbage system?

It’s all in an effort to save money in the long run — to extend the life of Saskatoon’s landfill so the city doesn’t have to pay for a new one.