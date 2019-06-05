

CTV Saskatoon





A moose was spotted wandering in the Westview neighborhood Wednesday around 9:30 a.m.

Saskatoon police say officers and environment ministry staff corralled the young bull calf in a back yard in the 2400 block of 33rd Street West.

The snoozing calf was loaded onto a flatdeck truck. Police say once it was transported out of the city, ministry staff began waking it up and are working to ensure it makes a safe entrance into the wild.