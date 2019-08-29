Summer break will stretch on a day longer for students at St. Francis School in Prince Albert.

Classes are cancelled Tuesday, Sept. 3 due to damage caused by a water main break.

The break impacted power and water to the school and the school board says repairs won’t be completed in time for Tuesday.

Buses will also not be running on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the school board says students will be welcomed back to the elementary school on Wednesday.

If parents have questions, they are encouraged to call 306-953-7551.