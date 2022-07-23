Water-skiers descend on Saskatoon for Western championships
Water-skiers descend on Saskatoon for Western championships
Blake Lamontagne never imagined he'd become a world class athlete. At least not in water skiing and especially not after he joined the sport when he was 24 years old after a friend practically dragged him to a body of water to try the sport out.
“It was an opportunity, so it was something I decided to take and it's changed my life since,” he said.
Lamontagne only tried water skiing once before he became paraplegic from a car accident when he was 16 years old. The now 32-year-old says he wasn't given much hope from doctors and was in a deep depression before he sat down in the adaptive water skiing chair.
“I felt like I didn’t have a whole lot going on for me,” Lamontagne said. “As soon as I got on the water I realized that I got to leave my disability at the dock. I got to go and be me. You saw me for who I was. There was no wheelchair and it just made me feel alive again,” Lamontagne said.
The Regina-based water skier is in Saskatoon for the Western Canadian Waterski Championships happening at the Saskatoon Water Ski Club all weekend long.
He says being on the water makes sense as the peace and tranquility allow him to compete at his highest level.
"It was something for me to wake up for every morning,” he said of the sport. “There's just something about the spray of the water hitting you. As soon as I got on a trick ski it, for whatever reason, came really natural for me and it was literally like I was dancing on the water. It was something no other activity could provide me with."
Lamontagne has been racking up the accolades in recent years. He's a four-time national champion, and in his first world championships he finished near the bottom of the standings. Two years later, he was the first overall in his category.
Saskatoon Waterski Club president Jim Clunie participated in his first westerns in 1981 and has stayed close to the clubhouse ever since. He’s proud to see skiers like Lamontagne write a new chapter against other competitors from B.C., Alberta, Saskatchean and Manitoba.
The weekend also features skiers as young as seven and as old as 70. Introducing the sport and being able to nurture that love for decades comes with the territory for Clunie.
“It's no different than any other type of amateur sport. You give back, but you don't really give back because you love it,” he said. “We wouldn’t be here if we didn’t want to be.”
Tori Stolte is a young water skier competing in their first Western competition who have designs to keep competing for years to come.
“Just loving the water, it’s really fun,” Stolte said. “Spending time with your friends and being able to cheer them on.”
With the club celebrating its 50th anniversary this summer, Clunie sees no reason Saskatoon can't be the host of many more events like this in the future, and the start of many stories like Lamontagne’s.
“I don’t look at it as giving back. I just want to be around it,” Clunie said.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE | 'Forging of a new future:' Canadian cardinal on Pope's historic Canada visit
Joining Pope Francis during his tour of Canada is Cardinal Michael Czerny, who will be participating in his first papal trip. Czerny sat down for an exclusive interview with CTV National News to discuss what he expects the trip to accomplish.
Residential school survivors in Kamloops feel hopeful, despite the Pope skipping their community
During his historic trip to Canada, Pope Francis will visit several significant sites, but there are other important locations being omitted such as the former Kamloops Indian Residential School.
Rogers unable to switch customers to Bell, Telus, despite competing carrier offers
Rogers Communications Inc. was unable to switch customers to competing carriers during the unprecedented service outage earlier this month despite offers of assistance from Bell and Telus, the company said in a document released late Friday.
One person arrested during protest in support of Dutch farmers in downtown Ottawa
Ottawa police and Bylaw Services set up a temporary no-stopping zone in downtown Ottawa today; warning vehicles stopping and parking in the area will be ticketed and towed.
Tootoo, Upshall speak out on allegations of sexual assault involving 2003 world junior team
Jordin Tootoo is the third member of Canada's 2003 men's world junior hockey team to deny any involvement in an alleged group sexual assault, while Scottie Upshall says he supports an investigation.
Parents, 6-year-old girl fatally shot in tent at Iowa park
A 9-year-old boy who was camping at an Iowa state park with his parents and 6-year-old sister survived a shooting that killed the rest of his family.
Treliving says Tkachuk trade had 'nothing to do' with losing Gaudreau
Calgary Flames GM Brad Treliving says Friday's blockbuster trade that saw forward Matthew Tkachuk sent to Florida had 'nothing to do' with the recent departure of linemate Johnny Gaudreau.
WHO declares monkeypox a global emergency; Canada confirms 681 cases
The chief of the World Health Organization said the expanding monkeypox outbreak in more than 70 countries is an 'extraordinary' situation that now qualifies as a global emergency, a declaration Saturday that could spur further investment in treating the once-rare disease and worsen the scramble for scarce vaccines.
Marvel teases new Avengers movies, 'Black Panther' sequel at Comic-Con
Marvel Studios unveiled the first trailer for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' — set to 'No Woman No Cry' — to fans at Comic-Con on Saturday in San Diego.
Regina
-
Top things you can plant late summer
If you’re thinking about starting a garden this year, it’s not too late to get some things in the ground.
-
Roughriders sign wide receiver Jester Weah
The Saskatchewan Roughriders signed receiver Jester Weah on Saturday.
-
2 Regina teenagers charged with weapons offence
Two teenage boys are facing weapons charges following an incident in Regina on Friday night.
Winnipeg
-
'It was coming in so fast': Teulon residents working to cleanup flood damage
Days later, large parts of Teulon, Man. are still underwater after a severe thunderstorm pelted the town with water.
-
Police watchdog investigating after man dies in RCMP-related incident
A 38-year-old man from Prairie Lakes, Man. is dead after a conflict with RCMP on his property Friday night.
-
Anime convention returns after two-year absence
Hundreds of anime fans returned to downtown Winnipeg this weekend as Ai-Kon took place at the RBC Convention Centre for the first time in two years.
Calgary
-
First Tsuut’ina pow wow since pandemic, celebrates Indigenous culture on eve of Papal visit to Alberta
Thousands gathered for the Tsuut'ina Pow Wow on First Nation land southwest of Calgary over the weekend for the first time since 2019, and just before the Roman Catholic Pope visits Alberta.
-
Treliving says Tkachuk trade had 'nothing to do' with losing Gaudreau
Calgary Flames GM Brad Treliving says Friday's blockbuster trade that saw forward Matthew Tkachuk sent to Florida had 'nothing to do' with the recent departure of linemate Johnny Gaudreau.
-
UCP to host 1st leadership debate in Medicine Hat on Wednesday
Alberta's United Conservative Party will host its first official leadership debate in Medicine Hat on Wednesday.
Edmonton
-
Emergency crews search for missing paddleboarder at Astotin Lake, Elk Island
Search efforts continue Saturday evening after a paddleboarder in Elk Island National Park went missing.
-
Some Edmonton area gas stations drop prices after Kenney asks for price fixing probe
The price of gas decreased at a few Edmonton area gas stations Saturday, a day after Premier Jason Kenney said he would ask Canada's competition bureau to investigate potential gas price fixing in the province.
-
Marco Arop wins bronze for first career world championship medal in 800m
Marco Arop earned his first world championship medal with a bronze in the men's 800-metre final on Saturday at the world track and field championships.
Toronto
-
Man seriously injured after stabbing in Toronto bar
A man is in serious condition after he was stabbed in a bar along Toronto’s Danforth Avenue on Saturday evening.
-
Shooting at Vaughan, Ont. nightclub leaves two people dead: police
Two men are dead and a woman is in hospital with serious injuries following a shooting in Vaughan, Ont. early Saturday morning.
-
Vaughan teenager, 17, charged in fatal stabbing outside Toronto lounge
A 17-year-old Vaughan boy is facing charges in connection with the stabbing death of an 18-year-old man outside a Toronto lounge earlier this month.
Ottawa
-
OC Transpo pulls O-Train vehicles out of service for inspection after wheel hub failure on train
OC Transpo pulled all O-Train vehicles that have travelled more than 175,000 kilometres out of service for additional inspections this weekend after a failure was discovered in one of the wheel hub assemblies on a train.
-
Kingston, Ont. couple frustrated with five-hour flight delay at Toronto's Pearson Airport
A Kingston, Ont. couple celebrating their 25th anniversary had their dream vacation turn into a nightmare, after they were left stranded on the tarmac for five hours at Toronto's Pearson International Airport.
-
One person arrested during protest in support of Dutch farmers in downtown Ottawa
Ottawa police and Bylaw Services set up a temporary no-stopping zone in downtown Ottawa today; warning vehicles stopping and parking in the area will be ticketed and towed.
Vancouver
-
Suspect images released in hunt for escaped murder suspect were stock photos, RCMP confirm
As Mounties in British Columbia continue their search for an escaped murder suspect, they are clarifying that images released of two alleged accomplices were actually stock photos.
-
Metro Vancouver gas prices dip to lowest point in months
After an overnight price drop, the cost of filling your tank in Metro Vancouver is now the cheapest it’s been since April.
-
B.C. double homicide suspect's vehicle found, manhunt ongoing, investigators say
Homicide investigators say they have located a vehicle associated with Eric John Shestalo, the man suspected of a triple shooting in Chilliwack on Thursday that left two women dead.
Montreal
-
Super Aqua Club north of Montreal closed Saturday after 14-year-old girl drowns
The Super Aqua Club in Pointe-Calumet, north of Montreal, is closed on Saturday, the day after a 14-year-old girl drowned in the water park facilities.
-
Man who escaped Quebec City prison arrested
Dave Gingras-Gaudet, who escaped from a Quebec City prison Thursday, was arrested Saturday night while still in the city.
-
Shots in downtown Montreal leave one man wounded
A man was shot Saturday night in downtown Montreal, according to local police (SPVM).
Vancouver Island
-
BC Ferries cancels more weekend sailings
BC Ferries cancelled several more sailings on Saturday due to limited crew availability.
-
Story of love and sacrifice connected to viral Ducknana statue
The surreal statues, which have duck heads attached to banana bodies, have inspired countless comments, store sell-outs, and a Ducknana meet and greet at a local park.
-
Victoria celebrates 9-millionth cruise ship passenger
The Greater Victoria Harbour Authority (GVHA) marked a significant milestone for the local tourism industry Friday as they celebrated the city's nine-millionth cruise ship visitor.
Atlantic
-
Investigation launched following fire on ferry between N.S., and P.E.I., Friday
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating after more than 200 people on board the MV Holiday Island ferry had to abandon ship Friday morning due to a fire in its engine room.
-
Top Mountie in area of N.S. mass shooting stayed home to avoid command confusion
The senior RCMP officer in the district where the Nova Scotia mass shooting occurred says he stayed home during the rampage because having a "white shirt" present at the command post would have caused confusion.
-
'The last thing we need is more hospitalized COVID-19 patients': Summer case increases add stress to Maritime hospitals
The number of people with COVID-19 in Maritime hospitals this summer continues to climb, with more week-to-week increases in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Prince Edward Island.
Northern Ontario
-
Nearly 100 paddlers go trek from Trout Lake in North Bay to Mattawa
Plenty of canoes, kayaks, and paddle boards took part in the 64km race Saturday morning.
-
Complex feelings stirred by prospect of forgiveness among residential school survivors
Residential school survivor Rod Alexis remembers his late father telling him: “Son, I don't know how to be a parent.”
-
Great Northern Ontario Roadshow stops in Sudbury
The Great Northern Ontario Roadshow was an idea that came about at the beginning of the pandemic.
London
-
Woman found deceased in Big Otter Creek in Port Burwell, Ont.
A woman is dead after being found in Big Otter Creek in Port Burwell, Ont. Friday
-
MLHU holds Monkey Pox vaccination clinic at Pride London Festival
When a Monkey Pox vaccination clinic opened at Victoria Park Saturday, the line quickly grew to nearly 50 people
-
Bicyclists ride from Grand Bend to London to raise money for MS
Hundreds of cyclists hit the road Saturday morning to ride from Grand Bend to London as a part of the Annual Bike Ride for Multiple Sclerosis