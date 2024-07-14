Water-related death reported on Waskesiu Lake: RCMP

A man is dead following a "water-related incident" at Waskesiu Lake, according to Saskatchewan RCMP.

On July 14 at around 3 p.m., Waskesiu RCMP received multiple calls that a man was in distress at Waskesiu Lake located in Prince Albert National Park.

RCMP, in addition to EMS and Parks Canada Wardens responded to the scene.

According to police, the man was removed from the water and declared dead by EMS at the scene.

The Saskatchewan Coroners Service has begun its investigation.

"As this is considered a sudden death investigation and there is no element of criminality, we will not be releasing any further details including the names of the deceased or anyone involved," RCMP said in its update.

Waskesiu Lake is located approximately 90 kilometres north of Prince Albert.