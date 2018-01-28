Water main break in Varsity View neighbourhood
Published Sunday, January 28, 2018 3:58PM CST
Police are warning people of a water main that broke in the Varsity View neighbourhood this afternoon.
The Cumberland Avenue and 14th Street intersection is closed, according to police. The public is asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes.
Police say they don’t know when the water main will be fixed.
