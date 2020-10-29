SASKATOON -- A water main break has resulted in Royal University Hospital (RUH) and neighbouring Jim Pattison Children's Hospital (JPCH) being left without water.

A memo sent to staff Thursday says there are no operational sinks or washrooms at Jim Pattison Children's Hospital.

The memo says it's unclear when service might be restored and recommends rescheduling appointments.

At least some sections of RUH are also without water according to sources who spoke with CTV News.

CTV News has not yet received a response from the Saskatchewan Health Authority about the extent of the issue and when it may be resolved.

This is a developing story. More details to come.