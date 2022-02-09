Water heater flame ignited basement blaze: Saskatoon Fire Department

A basement fire was ignited by a water heater flame, according to the fire department.

Just after 5 p.m. Tuesday, Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) received a call about a home on fire in the 400 block of Avenue L.

Three fire engines, a ladder and a rescue unit responded, according to a news release.

The fire was located in the home's basement and a crew began fighting the blaze.

A fire investigator was on scene by 5:46 p.m., the department said.

The fire began in a bedroom and was caused by combustible material that was left too close to a water heater, SFD said.

The department estimates the blaze caused $20,000 in damage.