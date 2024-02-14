Watch the only time the Saskatchewan Roughriders played in Las Vegas

Overtime in Las Vegas, in a big football game, involving two evenly matched teams.

It happened 20 years ago, and involved the Saskatchewan Roughriders. What, were you thinking of Super Bowl LVIII?

Believe it or not, there was a time when the green and white headlined the marquee near the Las Vegas strip.

Well, maybe Sam Boyd stadium isn’t exactly ‘on the strip,’ but you get the idea.

CTV has video footage of a game between the Saskatchewan Roughriders and the Las Vegas Posse.

Las Vegas had a CFL expansion team for one season in 1994 during a quirky time for the league that saw it field teams in several U.S markets for three seasons.

The Riders made one road trip to Vegas, and put on a show for fans that came right down to the wire in 40-degree heat.

The game was a see-saw battle that was tied at 22 after four quarters.

So, for the first and only time in Las Vegas, a CFL football game would go into overtime.

But it did not go the way Rider fans wanted, as the Posse would score ten points, and hang on to win 32-22.

It was the only time the Saskatchewan Roughriders ever played in Sin City.

And it’s the only CFL game where the Canadian national anthem was sang to the tune of "O Christmas Tree."