Watch the moment firefighters save a man hanging from a Saskatoon high-rise
Watch the moment firefighters save a man hanging from a Saskatoon high-rise
A man who apparently lost his footing while working outside Saskatchewan's tallest building was feeling thankful late Wednesday morning after he was rescued by firefighters.
A video of the incident can be viewed using the player above.
Although a safety line caught his fall, he was left hanging from Nutrien Tower precariously roughly 15 meters above the ground. The man was able to pull himself up to relative safety onto a dangling platform.
A Saskatoon Fire Department ladder truck was dispatched to the scene. with firefighters helping the man down around 11: 30 a.m.
The man did not provide his name but told CTV News he wanted to thank the fire department for his rescue.
“I’m grateful to be alive and well.”
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Police fatally shoot RCMP officer after alleged attack on woman and teen in Monteregie, Que.
An RCMP officer was killed by Quebec police Wednesday morning after he allegedly attacked a woman and teenager at his home in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Montérégie.
Pope asked to renounce Doctrine of Discovery – what is it?
Amid Pope Francis' 'penitential' journey in Canada, Indigenous people and advocates are calling for the repudiation of the 'Doctrine of Discovery,' a centuries-old policy they say is responsible for colonial and systematic injustices.
'Urgent' response required as monkeypox cases rise in Canada: Tam
With 745 confirmed cases of monkeypox in Canada, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam says that an 'urgent' response is required to address the outbreak, and is encouraging those at highest risk to get vaccinated.
2 men charged with murder in shooting of man acquitted in Air India bombings
Two people have been charged with murder in connection with the shooting of a man who was acquitted in the 1985 Air India bombings, police in British Columbia say.
'Another piece of information': Photos of residential school children discovered in Roman archives
An archivist with the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation (NCTR) is hoping to soon be able to digitize photos from Canada’s residential school system found in Rome with the hope of helping to identify children who were at the schools.
Ontario hospital network mourns loss of three doctors who died within a week
A hospital network in Ontario is mourning the loss of three doctors who died within days of one another last week.
In fighting gun crime, Canada has an American problem
Exclusive data obtained by Reuters for Ontario, Canada's most populous province, shows that when handguns involved in crimes were traced in 2021, they were overwhelmingly -- 85 per cent of the time -- found to have come from the United States.
Pope Francis arrives in Quebec City for final days of Indigenous reconciliation visit
A plane carrying Pope Francis landed Wednesday in Quebec's capital city for the next leg of what the pontiff has described as a 'penitential' Canadian journey focused on addressing the harms of Indigenous residential schools.
Hockey Canada has paid $7.6M in sex abuse settlements since 1989
Hockey Canada says it has paid out $7.6 million in nine settlements related to sexual assault and sexual abuse claims since 1989, with $6.8 million of that related to serial abuser Graham James.
Regina
-
These rural Sask. communities are slated to get cell service upgrades
Cell towers serving 30 rural Saskatchewan communities are slated to be upgraded to improve wireless service.
-
Here's what's happening at the Queen City Ex
The annual Queen City Exhibition (QCX) is set to be filled to the brim with musical performances, rides, festival foods, and much more from Aug. 3 to Aug. 7 at the REAL District.
-
New Tylosaur exhibit opens at T. Rex Discovery Centre
The T. Rex Discovery Centre (TRDC) in Eastend, Sask. has put the final touches on a new Tylosaur exhibit, which also includes a new display panel.
Winnipeg
-
'Another piece of information': Photos of residential school children discovered in Roman archives
An archivist with the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation (NCTR) is hoping to soon be able to digitize photos from Canada’s residential school system found in Rome with the hope of helping to identify children who were at the schools.
-
Woman dead after being hit by dump truck: Winnipeg police
A woman died Wednesday afternoon after she was hit by a dump truck in Winnipeg's North End.
-
Funnel clouds possible in Winnipeg, parts of southeastern Manitoba: Environment Canada
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued a weather statement for the City of Winnipeg and parts of southeastern Manitoba saying conditions are favourable for funnel clouds.
Calgary
-
Charges laid in smashing of Peace Bridge windowpanes that caused $1M in damage
Some 80 per cent of the glass windowpanes on Calgary's Peace Bridge were shattered over the weekend, causing nearly $1 million in damage.
-
$77K in drugs seized, charges laid in downtown Calgary trafficking investigation
Officers stopped the suspect on July 13 after he was spotted driving a stolen vehicle.
-
Hockey Canada has paid $7.6M in sex abuse settlements since 1989
Hockey Canada says it has paid out $7.6 million in nine settlements related to sexual assault and sexual abuse claims since 1989, with $6.8 million of that related to serial abuser Graham James.
Edmonton
-
Pope leaves Alberta for next stops in reconciliation journey
Pope Francis left Edmonton, Alta., Wednesday morning to continue his 'penitential pilgrimage' across Canada.
-
Man accused of luring, sexually assaulting children in Edmonton area
At least six children were allegedly victimized by an Edmonton man now facing charges of sexual assault, sexual interference and making and transmitting child pornography, law enforcement officials say.
-
1 in hospital after shooting on northern Alta. Cree nation, shelter order lifted
A shelter-in-place order issued after a shooting on Woodland Cree First Nation in northern Alberta was lifted early Wednesday morning.
Toronto
-
Ontario hospital network mourns loss of three doctors who died within a week
A hospital network in Ontario is mourning the loss of three doctors who died within days of one another last week.
-
Fencing installed near train tracks in Mississauga, Ont. day after child struck and killed
Crews were seen installing fencing near a set of train tracks in Mississauga, Ont. a little over 12 hours after a young girl was struck and killed by a GO Train in the area.
-
Toronto police believe same teenage boy responsible for 4 sex assaults on east-end trails
Toronto police say they believe the same teenage boy is responsible for four recent sexual assaults on walking trails in the city’s east end.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | One person killed in skydiving incident in Arnprior, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police say there was a skydiving incident in Arnprior, Ont. on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Eastern Ontario tornado: The story of the man inside this truck
An Ontario man survived with minor injuries after his truck was thrown more than 20 meters from the roadway during a tornado in eastern Ontario.
-
Ottawa police release video of Ritchie Street shooting suspects
Ottawa police have released video of suspects in a brazen daytime shooting that left one person with critical injuries earlier this month.
Vancouver
-
2 dead from multi-vehicle crash after driver allegedly flees from Metro Vancouver Transit Police
Two people are dead after a multi-vehicle crash involving a driver who allegedly fled from police late Tuesday night.
-
B.C. teacher suspended after 'crossing boundaries' with two teenage students
A B.C. high school teacher has been suspended for one month for "inappropriate interactions" with two students, including kissing one on the forehead and texting another that he loved them.
-
Retribution for Whistler gangland shooting could take years, not months, anti-gang agency says
A recent incident of gang warfare spilling out into a busy area of British Columbia had some bystanders fearing for their lives, and prompted concerns that the violence is escalating.
Montreal
-
Police fatally shoot RCMP officer after alleged attack on woman and teen in Monteregie, Que.
An RCMP officer was killed by Quebec police Wednesday morning after he allegedly attacked a woman and teenager at his home in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Montérégie.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Pope Francis arrives in Quebec City after leaving Edmonton
The plane carrying Pope Francis has arrived in Quebec City after leaving Edmonton this morning.
-
'We need to talk about that hurt': Inside a healing tent in Quebec City
With the Pope en route to Quebec City, Indigenous support workers are offering their services to those in need.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | B.C. teacher barred from teaching shop class after student's hair ripped out by machine
A B.C. teacher is barred from teaching in "any classroom in which there is machinery with moving parts" after several students were injured in his woodshop class, including one eighth-grader who lost a large clump of hair and had to get stitches after an accident with a wood planer.
-
Victoria opens public cooling centres due to heat wave
The City of Victoria has opened three public cooling centres as the region endures a multi-day heat wave.
-
Esquimalt and Songhees nations buy historic waterfront land from BC Hydro
Members of the Esquimalt and Songhees First Nations are celebrating now that 4.5 hectares of prime real estate in Victoria is back in the hands of the Lekwungen people.
Atlantic
-
Senior Mountie says early descriptions of mass shooting not 'consistent' with reality
The Mountie who was among the first to tell the public about the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia testified today that some of the early descriptions police provided were not 'consistent' with the reality of what had happened.
-
'I'm truly sorry that we've failed you': Chief Supt. Darren Campbell to victims’ families
On Tuesday, in his final moments of his two-day testimony at the Mass Casualty Commission, Chief Supt. Darren Campbell apologized to the victims’ families and promised to do better.
-
Halifax's Public Gardens reopen to public after trees damaged with axe
Halifax’s Public Gardens have reopened to the public after someone broke into the gardens and damaged roughly 30 trees with an axe earlier this week.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury woman's lawyer on murder charge being dropped
Following the stunning development involving a charge against a Sudbury woman accused of her estranged husband's murder, CTV News spoke to the defendant's lawyer at the courthouse Wednesday morning.
-
Northern Ontario city returns four acres to nearby First Nation
In an act of reconciliation and economic development, a northern Ontario city is returning four acres of waterfront property to a nearby First Nation.
-
Dump truck driver involved in collision didn't have a licence, Sault OPP say
Ontario Provincial Police in Sault Ste. Marie have charged the dump truck driver involved in a July 22 collision on Highway 17 with three offences.
London
-
Estimated $100,000 in damages following Egerton Street house fire
Two occupants are safe and damages are estimated at $100,000 following a house fire in east London Wednesday afternoon.
-
OPP identify victim of fatal cycling crash
OPP have identified the person who died as a result of a crash in Southgate Township on Tuesday.
-
'Honour the contract': Tough advice from real estate experts
Are you thinking about backing out of that new house you recently purchased? Industry experts have a piece of advice — don’t do it.