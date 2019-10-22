Two seperate garage fires kept emergency crews busy Tuesday morning.

Residents of the Westmount neighbourhood were woken by sirens instead of alarm clocks, as crews battled a garage fire.

The fire department responded to a fire in the 300 block of Avenue J North shortly after 3 a.m. The fire had completely destroyed a detached garage, and crews also had to deal with a large tree that caught fire and was dispersing burning leaves.

The blaze burned through power lines, prompting police to evacuate neighbouring homes. City of Saskatoon light and power crews were called to assist. Damage is estimated to be $50,000.

No one was hurt. This fire is not considered suspicious, though investigators could not determine the cause, the fire department says.

As one of the crews was returning from the Avenue J fire, they noticed smoke in the area of 22nd street and Avenue P.

Crews arrived to find a garage ablaze on Avenue M. They also had to deal with a neighbouring garage, but did manage to get the fire under control in about 20 minutes. Damage is estimated at $8,000.

No injuries were reported.

The fire is deemed suspicious and the file has been turned over to Saskatoon Police Service, the fire department says.