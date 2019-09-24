An RCMP officer was taken to hospital with a serious, non-life threatening injury after a shooting in the Turtleford area according to police.

Earlier Tuesday, two officers were responding to reports of a dangerous, possibly impaired driver, RCMP said in a news release.

When they approached a vehicle, one officer was shot and injured, according to RCMP.

The injured officer was taken to hospital in Turtleford. A male suspect was taken to hospital as well, for what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries, RCMP said.

While there is no risk to public safety, RCMP said there will be an increased police presence west of Mervin.

Saskatchewan RCMP Commanding Officer Mark Fisher is expected to speak more about the incident at 5:30 p.m. at RCMP headquarters. We’ll be streaming the news conference live, here on our website.

This is a developing story. More details to come.