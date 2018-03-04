A Saskatoon man is getting attention on social media for throwing out his garbage – from a balcony.

Michael Eva, films himself tossing his trash, from the third floor of his Nutana apartment, into a dumpster.

Eva told CTV News he was tired of walking downstairs to throw out his trash and thought it would be easier to throw it.

“About once a month or so I miss, and then I have to go throw it out,” Eva said.

Eva shares the videos on Instagram every week.