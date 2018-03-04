Watch: Saskatoon man tosses weekly garbage into dumpster from a balcony every week
Published Sunday, March 4, 2018 5:35PM CST
A Saskatoon man is getting attention on social media for throwing out his garbage – from a balcony.
Michael Eva, films himself tossing his trash, from the third floor of his Nutana apartment, into a dumpster.
Eva told CTV News he was tired of walking downstairs to throw out his trash and thought it would be easier to throw it.
“About once a month or so I miss, and then I have to go throw it out,” Eva said.
Eva shares the videos on Instagram every week.
