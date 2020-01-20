SASKATOON -- A Loon Lake RCMP officer was unharmed after a suspect tried twice to drive an SUV at him, RCMP say.

Loon Lake RCMP received a report Saturday from the Pierceland detachment area of a suspicious male in a farm yard driving a grey SUV.

An officer found a vehicle that matched the description of the SUV on Highway 26, north of Loon Lake. The officer attempted to stop the SUV, but it sped away, RCMP say.

The vehicle and the male were seen at a gas station in Makwa a short while later. The officer pulled in behind and arrested the male driver.

While escorting the handcuffed man to the police truck, the officer was struck from behind by a female passenger. The officer took the man to the ground to keep control of him.

Meanwhile, the woman ran back to the SUV and armed herself with a machete, RCMP say. She then entered the driver’s side of the SUV and accelerated at the officer who was still on the ground. The officer was able to move himself and the man to safety, RCMP say.

The woman then tried to turn around and accelerated at the officer again before losing control and crashing into the side of the gas station, causing significant damage, according to police.

Neither the suspects nor the officer were hurt.

A subsequent search of the SUV resulted in the seizure of bolt cutters, multiple knives, a machete, six rifles, three semi-automatic handguns with five loaded magazines, bags of ammunition, a revolver, a black ski mask and leather gloves, police say.

Stephane Joseph Leclerc, 50, and Jolene Nicole Sinclair, 35, face multiple charges and are scheduled to appear in court in Meadow Lake on Monday.