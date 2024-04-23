WATCH LIVE: PM Trudeau making budget announcement in Saskatoon

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is scheduled to make an announcement about budget measures for youth and education during a visit to Saskatoon’s Wanuskewin heritage park on Tuesday morning.

CTV News will stream the event live starting at 10:45 a.m. The video will appear at the top of this page.

Last week, the federal Liberal government released the latest budget, which includes a number of measures to promote access to housing, including selling federal office buildings and converting them into housing. The budget also includes new taxes that target Canada’s highest earners.

The federal deficit in 2024-25 is projected at $39.8 billion.

Trudeau has several events in Saskatoon scheduled for the day, including a meeting with members of the local Jewish community to celebrate Passover.