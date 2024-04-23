SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • WATCH LIVE: PM Trudeau making budget announcement in Saskatoon

    Share

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is scheduled to make an announcement about budget measures for youth and education during a visit to Saskatoon’s Wanuskewin heritage park on Tuesday morning.

    CTV News will stream the event live starting at 10:45 a.m. The video will appear at the top of this page.

    Last week, the federal Liberal government released the latest budget, which includes a number of measures to promote access to housing, including selling federal office buildings and converting them into housing. The budget also includes new taxes that target Canada’s highest earners.

    The federal deficit in 2024-25 is projected at $39.8 billion.

    Trudeau has several events in Saskatoon scheduled for the day, including a meeting with members of the local Jewish community to celebrate Passover.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Kelowna

    Vancouver Island

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News