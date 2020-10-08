SASKATOON -- Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe is expected to make a campaign announcement in North Battleford.

You can watch the Sask. Party event live on CTVSaskatoon.ca and CTVRegina.ca.

You can also visit our special election website to follow our continuing coverage.

On Wednesday , Moe promised a re-elected Sask. Party would remove the age limit on the Saskatchewan Insulin Pump Program.