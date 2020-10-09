Advertisement
WATCH LIVE @ 10: NDP Leader Ryan Meili launches party platform in Saskatoon
Published Friday, October 9, 2020 9:24AM CST Last Updated Friday, October 9, 2020 9:25AM CST
SASKATOON -- NDP Leader Ryan Meili is scheduled to launch his party's platform in Saskatoon on Friday morning.
You can stream Meili's announcement live using the player above.
On Thursday Meili pledged funding for mental health and addictions services if his party forms government.
Visit our special election website to follow our continuing coverage.
This is a developing story. More details to come.
RELATED IMAGES