SASKATOON -- Back at his happy place.

That's what Kevin Matechuk, father of Layne Matechuk, wrote in a Tweet, showing his son skating, stick-handling and shooting a puck.

Layne spent months in a coma after receiving a brain injury in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash in April 2018. Layne was one of 13 people injured in the crash, 16 people died.

Layne's father has kept the world aprised on his son's progress getting back to the game he loves so much.

In January 2019, Kevin posted a video to Twitter showing Layne skating for the first time since the crash.

Semi-truck driver Jaskirat Singh Sidhu was charged and pleaded guilty to 29 counts of dangerous driving, after he admitted to running through a stop sign near Tisdale, Sask., colliding with the Humboldt Bronco’s team bus in 2018.

Sidhu received an eight-year prison sentence.