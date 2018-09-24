Watch for these 3 road closures this week
CTV Saskatoon
Published Monday, September 24, 2018 10:54AM CST
Last Updated Monday, September 24, 2018 10:55AM CST
Sections of three streets in Saskatoon will be closed for multiple days this week for various projects.
- On Tuesday crews will close Diefenbaker Drive between McArthur Lane and Kensington Boulevard to install a raised pedestrian crossing. Work is expected to last 10 days barring weather events or unforeseen circumstances, the city says in a news release. When complete, this mid-street crossing will allow pedestrians to cross between George H Clare Pond on the north and Bev M Dyck Pond on the south.
- Crews will be repairing a sewer main on Central Avenue between 104th Street and 103rd Street starting Tuesday morning. Work is expected to take two days barring any unforeseen circumstances or weather delays. Signs will be in place detouring road users around the construction area and sidewalk and parking restrictions will be in place around this construction.
- Lorne Avenue will be closed north of Circle Drive starting Tuesday to decommission a watermain. This work is expected to take about five days barring weather events or unexpected circumstances. During this closure, there will continue to be access to Circle Drive. Signs will be in place detouring road users around the construction zone using Jasper Avenue.